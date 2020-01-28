Nigeria: Boko Haram attacks cripple major highways in Borno State

Road users in northeast are living in fear after highways and key supply routes came under attack from militant fighters.

Several Nigerians reported that the Maiduguri – Damaturu highway had become a no-go area due to heightened militant activity. Maiduguri is capital of Borno State, birthplace of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Aid agencies also said ambushes by armed groups have made travel risky and complicated the delivery of humanitarian aid to a region at the heart of the Boko Haram insurgency.

One concerned driver Abubakar Zannah said in an interview: “To be honest, I’ve just arrived and I’m going back to the same place to transport some goods and we’re praying to God for the return of normality in the area.”

For his part, Usman Mohammed, a member of the joint civilian task force at the last checkpoint of Maiduguri said: “I urge our members to continue their efforts, particularly by carrying out regular patrols, as this will not fail to bring peace to our people in the long run.”

Barely a week ago, has Boko Haram attack electricity supplied system plunging Maiduguri into darkness. The power supplier confirmed that an attack on their facility by the insurgents had created the crisis.

Recently, the group attacked a mosque in Maiduguri, they have also carried out a series of executions including “beheading a Christian leader:“https://www.africanews.com/2020/01/22/boko-haram-behead-christian-leader-in-nigeria/ abducted in Adamawa State which is also subject to attacks. The third region they have attacked in the northeast is Yola.

Nigeria has nearly 2 million internally displaced people, a situation that is likely to worsen, mainly due to insecurity.

Source: Africa News





