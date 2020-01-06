MTN Cameroon receives GSMA Mobile Money certification

MTN Cameroon said it has received GSMA Mobile Money certification following a rigorous assessment that ran from 02 to 06 December 2019, with the aim of evaluating the conformity of its MoMo services to best practices in the sector. MTN Cameroon is the first operator in the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) zone to receive the GSMA Mobile Money certification.

Only twelve operators out of 272 in the world have so far received the GSMA Mobile Money Certification. MTN Cameroon is the fourth operator within the MTN Group to be certified, following Cote d’Ivoire, Uganda and Ghana.

Source: Telecompaper





