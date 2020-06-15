Breaking News

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI undergoes heart surgery

King Mohammed VI of Morocco had successful heart surgery on Sunday in Rabat, state news agency MAP said.

The King was treated for a heart rhythm disorder known as “atrial flutter”, it said.

The 56-year-old King underwent a similar surgery to normalise his heart rhythm two years ago in Paris.

King Mohammed VI has headed the Muslim world’s longest-serving dynasty since 1999, when his father Hassan II died.

Morocco is a constitutional monarchy where the King holds sweeping powers.

(REUTERS)


