Monkeypox alert issued in French Cameroun

Health officials have issued a alert in the town of Ayos in Eastern Cameroon due to a fatal monkeypox case, according to a media report. The case was discovered on January 9.

The Regional Delegate of Public Health for the East Region, Dr Anicet Désiré Mintop, calls for a health watch in all the health districts in the East Region, notably in Abong Mbang, Nguelmendouka and Messamena.

According to the release, the above mentioned health centres should be on serious alert because they are closer to the area where the monkey pox case was detected.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that occurs throughout remote parts of Central and West Africa, often near tropical rain forests. Fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion are followed by a rash. Patients are usually ill for 2–4 weeks. Monkeypox is fatal in as many as 10% of people who get it.

Source: Outbreak news today






