‘‘Moi held my hand from the time my father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, passed away: Kenyan president

Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday said the country shall ‘truly miss’ the country’s longest serving head of state Daniel Arap Moi, who died last week at the age of 95.

Kenyatta, who was speaking at Moi’s burial, said he had been personally mentored by the statesman who succeeded his own father Jomo Kenyatta as president.

‘‘Moi held my hand from the time my father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, passed away. I have lost my father, my mentor my teacher and let me say that truly we shall miss him,’‘ Kenyatta eulogised.

Kenyatta announced that government will establish a solar power plant in Moi’s home town in honour of his service to the country.

Moi’s body was laid to rest at his countryside home next to his wife Lena who died in 2004.

More tributes

Several other Kenyan leaders also shared their fondest memories and tributes of the former president.

“This Rift Valley shall continue to be the valley of peace and we will continue to turn it into a spring of politics of unity,’‘ said deputy president William Ruto, who also hails from the same region.

“Moi taught us hatred is a burden you should not bear and that tribalism is stupidity, don’t have a place for stupidity.”

Opposition politician Raila Odinga, who was imprisoned for six years by President Moi’s administration over his suspected role in the 1982 attempted coup, shared reconciliatory remarks.

“We send him [away] as a hero of our country… we forgave each other and made our peace.”

Former President Mwai Kibaki, whose condolence speech was read by his nephew, Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, saluted Moi for stabilising Kenya ‘when other countries in the region suffered long periods of turmoil’.

Moi’s son and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi described his father as a leader ‘who dared to be great and through toil, discipline, courage and sacrifice, spent his life in the service of the country he loved’.

“You see, despite the responsibilities of State that he carried on his shoulders every day, he still found time to be a wonderful, wonderful father,” the younger Moi said.

Moi, who was President between 1978 and 2002 is hailed for having secured stability in the East African nation, and managing a peaceful transition of power when his party lost elections when it was fashionable to hold onto it.

