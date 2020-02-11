Message to President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe: It’s been 30 years since Nelson Mandela walked free

Tuesday February 11, 2020 marks 30 years since the late South African President Nelson Mandela was released from prison.

Madiba, as he was affectionately called walked free to become South Africa’s first elected black president.

“Whites are fellow South Africans and we want them to feel safe and that we appreciate the contribution they have made towards the development of this country’‘, the late South African icon said at a press conference in Cape Town, Western Cape shortly after his release.

When Madiba walked out from the Victor Verster prison in 1990, he said ‘‘As I walked out the door toward the gate that would lead to my freedom, I knew if I didn’t leave my bitterness and hatred behind, I’d still be in prison.’‘

The anniversary also marks the end to a ban on political parties in South Africa and the formal end of apartheid.

The anniversary comes two days before President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address.

Liberian Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Leyma Gbowee will also deliver a lecture at the Cape Town City hall on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa is expected to conclude this with an address titled ‘’ The speech that Birthed a Nation, 30 years on.’‘

“Education is important, because if you are not educated, you can’t be a leader.”

AFP





