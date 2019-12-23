Mama Ambazonia Reaches Out To Southern Cameroons Refugees In Nigeria

An Ambazonian (Southern Cameroonian) United Kingdom based, Paulette Mengnjo, popularly known as “Mama Ambazonia” has mobilized resources to put smile on the faces of Ambazonian refugees in Nigeria.

The leader of the Southern Cameroon, formerly the United Nations Trust Territory of Southern Cameroons under United Kingdom, H.E Sisiku AyukTabe and his cabinet marshalled out plan of Christmas outreach to their people in Nigeria. The programme which is implemented by Mama Ambazonia brings a memorable Christmas to the refugees in Nigeria. It includes donation of clothing items, food and other non-food items to the refugees.

Mama Ambazonia is a regular face of Independent liberation struggle of the Southern Cameroon and has dedicated her life to assisting the most vulnerables in the territory.

The Christmas outreach team in Nigeria led by Mama Ambazonia are making memorable visit to refugee camps located at “Adagom one” and “Adagom three” A message from the leader, H.E Sisiku AyukTabe and Cabinet will also be delivered to the four Clan Heads that are hosting the refugees.

