Low-energy Prime Minister to visit Littoral and Southern Cameroons?

According to a release signed by the chief of cabinet at the prime minister’s office, the head of government, Dion Ngute, is scheduled to visit football infrastructure that will host the African football Championship (CHAN) and African Cup of Nations AFCON.

Some analysts hold the low-energy prime minister might be going to the Southwest to campaign for the ruling and ruining party, the CPDM.

Cameroon Concord News Group correspondents in the two regions will bring you full coverage of the visits.



