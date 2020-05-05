Lord Justice Ayah Paul: Smelling his last days on earth

Lord Justice AYAH’S DYING DECLARATION

I, Ayah Paul Abine,

A retired Supreme Court judge

Former candidate at the 2011 Presidential Election

Former National President of People’s Action Party

Former National President of Popular Action Party

Do solemnly declare as follows:

1 That I was abducted by a six-man armed government’s killer squad from my residence in Yaounde on January 21, 2017. During my 223-day captivity in a solitary cell, I developed a cardiac condition that warrants my taking, at least, eight (8) drugs a day to sustain my life.

2 That the said government has blocked or procured the blocking of my bank accounts with BICEC, Buea, for upwards of two months now.

3 That, deprived of access to my accounts, my health has deteriorated steadily for the last four weeks running as I am unable to buy vitally necessary drugs to keep me alive.

4 That my scores of dependents at home and in the St Valentine Centre, (orphanage), risk dying as we live in the war zone where we cannot even fall back on a garden.

5 that the following THREE Anglophone personalities are responsible for my eventual death, and the eventual death of my dependent, and do have to account accordingly:

THE PRIME MINISTER, DR JOSEPH DION NGUTE

As the head of government that, from every indication, has plotted and does plot to kill me and, consequently, all my dependents; or has connived at such heinous crimes against humanity.

PAUL ATANGA NJI

As the Permanent Secretary of the National Security Council. It may be instructive to know that it was the National Security that had my accounts blocked for no apparent reason, and without a court order.

A CERTAIN Dr SUCCESS NKONGHO

Said to be a pastor, the government has used, and is using him to forge a make-believe case against me. The very man that, ADMITTEDLY, killed soldiers and dismembered them – cutting off their heads, at times.

The very man that, ADMITTEDLY, burnt down schools; and kidnapped school children for ransom.

The very man that, ADMITTEDLY, had burnt to death alive in their homes and in their sleep innocent Ambazonian civilians.

The very man that had, ADMITTEDLY, kidnapped civilians for ransom…

MAY IT SO BE!

As for me, I can die any time soon from cardiac arrest, prepared for me by those three Anglophone personalities in the Government of Cameroun.

MAY GOD’S WILL BE DONE IN MY LIFE!

LORD, I COMMEND TO THEE MY SOUL!





