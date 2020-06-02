Limbe-Mutengene motorway accident kills 4 civilians in Southern Cameroons

Four Southern Cameroons civilians were killed in a ghastly accident on the Limbe motorway linked to the crisis in Ambazonia.

Overall violence across much of Southern Cameroons has dropped following the outbreak of the coronavirus however, since the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced a worldwide ceasefire to combat the pandemic, Cameroon government forces have continued to kill innocent Southern Cameroons civilians.

The Limbe-Mutengene motorway blast involved three cars colliding with one transporting illicit fuel from Moliwe. Four people were killed on the spot and two others were rushed to hospital. Eyewitnesses say fuel leakage was the most likely cause of the blaze.

The Ambazonia Interim Government has not commented on the incident even though Cameroon government officials in the Fako County have blamed the accident on Southern Cameroons Restoration fighters implementing the ghost town operation orders.

By Fon Lawrence







