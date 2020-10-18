La Liga: Getafe 1-0 Barcelona

In Spanish La Liga Barcelona have slumped to their 1st defeat under new manager Ronald Koeman after being beaten 1-0 by Getafe away from home.

After a scoreless 1st half the hosts managed to get the upper hand when Jamie Mata converted from the spot before the hour mark following a rough challenge by Dutch international Frankie de Jong.

With the result Getafe are in 2nd in the standings with 10 points after 5 matches while the Catalan Giants sit in 9th, with 7 points ahead of next week’s El-clasico.





