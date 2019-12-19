La Liga: Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid

Barcelona and Real Madrid have played out a goalless draw in Camp Nou in the first El Clasico of the La Liga season.

La Liga’s top two went into the contest level on points this season and with 72 wins each from previous league meetings.

Both teams had a number of chances in the first half, including attempts cleared off the line.

However, neither team managed to break the deadlock with Real Madrid playing the better football in the opening period.

The hosts improved somewhat after the break and proved more dangerous, but there were still no breakthroughs with a Gareth Bale goal ruled out for offside.

The stalemate means Barcelona stay top of the La Liga table, thanks to their superior goal difference to second-placed Real Madrid.

Source: Presstv