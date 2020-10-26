Kumba Massacre: Nfon Ekoko Mukete condemns attack on Fiango School

Nfon Mukete Ekoko IV, Nfon of Kumba & Paramount Ruler of the Bafaws says divine retribution will catch up with those who attacked, killed, and wounded students at a school in Kumba.

In a statement released to the people of Kumba, the Nfon’s Palace regretted the act of “utter barbarism that took place in Fiango, Kumba on Saturday morning.”

“Nfon Mukete IV Ekoko and Senator Victor E. Mukete (Nfon Emeritus) on behalf of the Bafaw people, condemn this senseless act of violence in the strongest possible terms,” read the palace statement. “Our deepest condolences go to the bereaved families. Only the Almighty GOD in HIS infinite mercy can give the affected families the fortitude to go through these challenging times. Our bleeding hearts are with them.”

Nfon Mukete IV says over the years, Kumba has suffered its share of bad days, but Saturday’s cold-blooded murder of innocent children, studying in a classroom, surpasses their wildest imagination of what a very bad day could be.

“It is a tragedy like no other the City of Kumba has witnessed in its long proud history.”

The traditional ruler furthered: “We say a big “NO” to the perpetration of any evil acts on the soil of Kumba, no matter the reason. Evil is evil and can never be condoned in a civilized society. As a peace-loving people, there can be no justification whatsoever for this satanic act!

To the perpetrators of this heinous crime, they should remember that human life is sacred and there is Divine retribution. Their acts will therefore not go unpunished.

“The Almighty GOD is still on HIS throne!

“No matter what, the future of Kumba rests on us all achieving real peace for all its inhabitants. Every life counts in our GOD ordained peace project. We will not relent in our peace drive and our Prayer for true peace remains as fervent as ever! There is no turning back!

“May the sweet & gentle souls of all the children so untimely departed on this sad day of mourning, rest in Perfect Peace.”

On Saturday, gunmen attacked Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy Fiango, Kumba. Local authorities say they opened fire on no fewer than 19 students, killed at least six, and badly wounded about ten others.

The Divisional Officer for Kumba I, Ali Anougu, and the Senior Divisional Officer for Meme Division, Chamberlain Ntou’ou Ndong and their boss Atanga Nji Paul have been reported as Cameroon government agents benefitting from the war in Southern Cameroons.

Reported by Cameroon Info.Net with additional information from Cameroon Concord News





