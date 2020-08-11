Killing of a Humanitarian Aid Worker in Southern Cameroons

On Friday 7 August, a humanitarian aid worker was murdered in the North West Region of Cameroon after reportedly being abducted from his home. He was working for a local humanitarian organisation providing food assistance for affected and displaced persons.

This incident followed the killing of a MSF community volunteer in the South West region of Cameroon in early July. In the crisis-affected North West South West Regions of Cameroon, over 680,000 internally displaced persons are in need of emergency assistance.





