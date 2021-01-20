Joe Biden sworn in as US President with bold speech citing fight against white supremacism

Joe Biden called on Americans to overcome divisions as he was sworn into office on Wednesday as the 46th President of the United States. Biden inherits a confluence of crises and his inauguration comes at a time of national tumult and uncertainty, two weeks after rioters opposing his election stormed the US Capitol.

At 78, Biden becomes the oldest president in US history while Harris becomes the first female vice president, the first Black woman and the first Asian-American to hold the office.

More than 25,000 National Guard troops from across the country have been deployed to the US capital, supporting federal and district agencies, for the inauguration.

The FBI has assisted the Defence Department in vetting National Guard troops deployed in Washington DC amid fears of an insider attack following the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Trump was not present for the swearing-in. However, former US presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton attended with their wives, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to some restrictions. However, a number of leading performing artists, including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Tom Hanks took the stage during the ceremony.

Source: FRANCE 24





