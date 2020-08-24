INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON THE ARMED CONFLICT IN THE SOUTHERN CAMEROONS TO HOLD FROM OCTOBER 30 – NOVEMBER 1

Originally planned for March 2020 the International Conference on the Armed Conflict in the Southern Cameroons was postponed indefinitely due to the growing COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleased to announce that this conference will now take place from October 30 – November 1, 2020 and will be online only.

The last few months have seen, unfortunately, a severe escalation in the armed conflict in the Southern Cameroons. Gross human rights abuses are registered daily with women and children bearing the brunt of it. Despite a recent United Nations resolution for a global ceasefire, the conflict in the Southern Cameroons is rather escalating. There is currently a stalemate in the Swiss initiative and no credible pathway for a broad-based negotiation to resolve the conflict.

The Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations has again undertaken consultations in view of identifying a pathway for durable negotiations. All Southern Cameroonians must come together to define a path to durable negotiations and an end to the armed conflict.

Given the urgency of the situation and after due consultations with various stakeholders, we have rescheduled the International Conference on the Armed Conflict in Southern Cameroons to October 30 to November 1, 2020. Due to travel restrictions this conference will be organized VIRTUALLY.

The 3-DAY Virtual Conference will bring together Southern Cameroonians from all walks of life: civil society leaders, all leaders of “restorationist” (separatist) groups, Southern Cameroons political leaders, activists, religious and traditional leaders, legislators, businessmen and businesswomen, youth leaders, academics, media personalities and members of the diaspora.

The theme of the conference is:

“Defining a Pathway for Our Future”

The Conference has two main objectives:

Engage all segments and professionals of Southern Cameroons origin to establish the majority view on a pathway to a permanent negotiated solution to the armed conflict, and

Develop a detailed framework for a robust post-conflict reconstruction.

The seven previously established Working Groups (WG) will guide deliberations throughout the conference. WGs are made up of technical experts, representatives from major stakeholder groups and interested Southern Cameroonians. The seven Working Groups are: (1) Mediation and Negotiations; (2) Healthcare and Humanitarian Relief; (3) Judiciary and Constitutional Affairs; (4) Peacebuilding and Public Security; (5) Economic Reconstruction; (6) Education and Vocational Empowerment; and (7) Governance.

The Coalition has put in place a credible authentication process to ensure the decisions and positions during this conference represent the views of Southern Cameroonian attendees. We strongly encourage Southern Cameroonians from all walks of life to become actively engaged. The stakes could not be higher. We need to do everything possible to bring a durable end to this escalating war.







