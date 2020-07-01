Interim Gov’t Statement On UN Secretary General’s Call For A Ceasefire Between Southern And French Cameroun

UN Secretary General Calls for a Ceasefire in the Conflict between Southern Cameroons and French Cameroun

The United Nations Secretary General recently called for a ceasefire in the on-going conflict in the Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia). In his statement, the Secretary General requested both parties to engage in a ceasefire to pave the way to finding a lasting solution to the crisis between Southern Cameroons and French Cameroun.

On behalf of the people of the Southern Cameroons and their leader, Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, currently detained unlawfully in a prison in Yaoundé by the government of French Cameroun, I want to inform you of the following confidence building measures we believe will conduce to and create an environment propitious for a sustainable and fruitful engagement between the two parties:

A ceasefire and at the same time La Republique du Cameroun to pull out all its forces from the Southern Cameroons.

Unconditional release of all our people held in any detention centres or prison facilities anywhere in connection with the on-going conflict.

A commitment from La Republique du Cameroun that it would no longer engage in violence of any shape or form against our people.

A good faith commitment from the government of la Republique du Cameroun to come to the negotiation table on an agreed date and neutral venue in negotiations led by muscular multiple tack one mediators acceptable to both parties.

We believe the above to be (i) minimum confidence building measures that will generate momentum necessary for eventual talks between the two sides to resolve the territorial and human rights disputes that are at the root of the crisis; and (ii) the precursor of the following inevitable international action: humanitarian intervention, fact-finding mission to investigate atrocities and hold those responsible accountable, and an independence referendum.

Yours Sincerely

Dabney Yerima

Vice President

Federal Republic of Ambazonia





