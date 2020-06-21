IG-CARE calls for TOTAL LOCKDOWN of the Northern Zone of Ambazonia from 22 to 24 June 2020

Fellow Ambazonians,

The neo-colonial regime in Yaoundé will stop at nothing in its pursuit of genocide and deceit in Ambazonia. Despite the horrendous and cruel sufferings it is inflicting on our people, they intend to mislead the world that all is well in the Southern Cameroons.

In a communication signed 17 June 2020, LeleLafriqueAdolphe, is inviting people to attend an awareness and sensitization meeting on the Yaoundé Presidential Plan for the reconstruction of the North West region of Cameroun which happens to be the Northern Zone of Ambazonia. This public stunt is designed to conceal war crimes and lay a flawed and unlawful claim to our land.

After consultation with other frontline movements in the Ambazonia struggle and our self-defence commanders in Ground Zero, the Interim Government of Ambazonia is today calling for a TOTAL LOCKDOWN OF THE NORTHERN ZONE OF AMBAZONIA from Monday 22 to Wednesday 24 June 2020.

All businesses, social events, transport networks, community activities and non-vital services must remain sealed as the Interim Government of Ambazonia cannot guarantee the security of anyone found outside their place of residence, clinics and hospitals.Anyone, including French Cameroun colonial administrative officials, who attempt to violent this Interim Government of Ambazonia order shall be ruthlessly crushed and severely dealt with.

French Cameroun has blundered in its actions in Southern Cameroons over the last fifty-nine years and continues to blunder in calculating that a whitewash reconstruction plan is an answer to our just goals of justice, freedom and independence. We must not fall for this misguided propaganda. There can be no reconstruction from an enemy during an active campaign of genocide.

Truth and justice have always triumphed over hate, deceit and mass slaughter but the regime in Yaoundé is oblivious to the lessons of history. Our goals are freedom, justice and independence and no matter how long it takes, we shall attain these.

Thanks and God Bless the people of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia

Dabney Yerima

Vice President

