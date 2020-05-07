“I applaud Hon. Mbah Ndam’s efforts to promote frank debate” US Ambassador

Peter Henry Barlerin, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Cameroon has paid glowing tributes to the memory of late Hon. Joseph Njang Mbah Ndam, National Legal Adviser of the opposition Social Democratic Front, SDF, party who died Monday, April 13, 2020 in Yaoundé.

Ambassador Barlerin’s tribute is contained in a correspondence addressed to Jean Tsomelu, Secretary General of the SDF. The career Foreign Service Officer with the rank of Minister Counselor said Mbah Ndam’s commitment to Cameroon will not soon be forgotten.

His words: “I would like to offer my sincere condolences for the loss of your fellow party member, Joseph Mbah Ndam. Mr. Mbah Ndam’s decades-spanning political career as a leading member of your party and as Vice President of the National Assembly is commendable and made clear a sincere desire to serve his country. His commitment to Cameroon will not soon be forgotten.

“I applaud his efforts to promote frank debate within Parliament – no easy feat for a leader of a minority party. A democracy requires dissenting voices for it to thrive, and Mr. Mbah Ndam fought valiantly to provide that voice for 22 years. We recognise and admire the ideals he championed.

“Please accept my condolences on behalf of the government of the United States of America and our entire embassy. Your party and Mr. Mbah Ndam’s family remain in our thoughts and prayers.”

65-year-old Hon. Mbah Ndam became Member of Parliament for Momo West Constituency (Batibo) following the May 17, 1997 Parliamentary Elections in Cameroon that saw the SDF win 47 of the 180 seats at the National Assembly. He was voted out on March 22, 2020 after close to 23 years of service.

Mbah Ndam was born on February 28, 1955 in Batibo, Momo Division of the then North West province. He has been a member of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the SDF since 1991.

Besides being a politician, he was a visiting lecturer at the Faculty of Law of the University of Yaoundé from 1988-92. Until his death, he was the adviser on legal and judicial matters of National Financial Credit Bank and chair of Union of cultural and development association of Momo division. He was a practicing Protestant Christian; was married and a father of many children.

His house in Batibo was burnt down to ashes by armed separatist fighters on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Culled from Cameroon Info.Net





