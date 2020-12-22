How much does the president of Cameroon get paid?

Cameroon’s President for Life reportedly ends – $610,000 / R9.4 million per annum

Paul Biya’s pay cheque clearly indicates the disparity between the salaries of a dictator versus an elected president. Biya has been Cameroon’s leader since 1982, and earns a figure you’d more expect to see come up in the Powerball jackpot than on a pay slip.

The French Cameroun dictator makes roughly 230 times the average Cameroonian salary, and indeed earns more than other world leaders from developed nations, including France’s Emmanuel Macron.

Source: Cajnewsafrica





