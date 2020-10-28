Governing Via Twitter: Biya condemns Kumba mass shooting

President Paul Biya has condemned the killing of seven children in a mass shooting at a private school in the Anglophone region.

The president termed Saturday’s shooting as a “barbaric and cowardly crime against innocent children”.

He said he had instructed security agencies to “ensure that the perpetrators of these despicable acts are apprehended by our defence and security forces and brought to justice”.

The president tweeted his condolences to the bereaved families:

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, urged the authorities to investigate the attack and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

“He calls on all armed actors to refrain from attacks against civilians and to respect international humanitarian and international human rights law,” read a statement from his office.

Source: BBC





