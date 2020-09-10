Ghanaian appointed UN Coordinator in Cameroon

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Ghana-born Matthias Z. Naab as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Cameroon.

A UN statement said Mr Naab holds dual citizenship as he was born in Ghana but grew up in the United States and his appointment has the approval of the Cameroonian government.

The statement adds that Mr Naab has more than 20 years of experience in international development, acquired within the United Nations and externally.

“At the United Nations, he most recently served as United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Comoros after holding several senior positions at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). He was UNDP Country Director in Mozambique, Governance Specialist in the United Republic of Tanzania, and Governance Adviser in Rwanda.

“Prior to joining the United Nations, Mr Naab was the Resident Country Director in Liberia and Nigeria for the International Republican Institute, a non-profit organization, where he managed the implementation of governance programmes in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

“Mr Naab holds a doctorate degree in international affairs and public policy from the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh in the United States, where he also obtained a master’s degree in public and international affairs”.

Source: Graphic.com






