French intervention in La Republique du Cameroun could turn Kamto-Biya crisis into civil war

A senior Southern Cameroons political elite, Dr Patrick Ayuk has warned that French government intervention in La Republique du Cameroun could turn the current Kamto-Biya political crisis into a civil war, saying Ambazonian Restoration Forces should be on a high alert.

“We want security, stability and peace in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, particularly on our borders East of the Moungo River,” the South Africa based Southern Cameroons academic said in a telephone conversation with our London Bureau Chief.

He stressed the importance of putting an immediate end to Biya’s rule in French Cameroun and said, “The Ambazonia Interim Government should be ready to take any measure to protect Southern Cameroonians as things continue to deteriorate in French Cameroun.”

Dr. Patrick Ayuk further raised concerns that the French Cameroun protest may turn into urban warfare in the cities of Douala and Yaounde including Maroua that would lead to the killing of innocent civilians and massive displacement, in what would be a very painful and dangerous development in the French dominated CEMAC region.

Since the last presidential elections in French Cameroun, the opposition has staged huge protest rallies with both Prof Maurice Kamto and President Paul Biya blaming each other for initiating the conflict.

For four years, Southern Cameroons and La Republique du Cameroun have been locked in an armed conflict over the independence of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia mainly inhabited by British Southern Cameroonians.

During the telephone conversation with Cameroon Concord News on Tuesday, Dr. Patrick Ayuk called on French Camerounians to reject any foreign interference in their country, warning that the two Cameroons cannot tolerate a new war.

By Chi Prudence Asong





