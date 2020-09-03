French Cameroun’s continued crimes, the only thing in the Yaoundé Special Status for Ambazonians

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government has once again censured La Republique du Cameroun’s Grand National Dialogue that is yet to grant the so-called Special Status to the people of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, stating that the only thing that was achieved in the Yaoundé talks was the acceptance of the Biya French Cameroun’s regime continued acts of aggression against Southern Cameroonians.

In a statement on Wednesday, Vice President Dabney Yerima observed that the recent French Cameroun military atrocities in Bamenda demonstrated the only thing that was reached in Yaoundé by the Dion Ngute and Peter Mafany Musonge gangs.

Yerima also referred to the killings in Muyuka and Mautu where French Cameroun forces brutally murdered an elderly Southern Cameroonian woman and a young man who operated a small business in Mautu village.

After the Grand National Dialogue that held in Yaoundé, the French Cameroun leader and his ruling CPDM elites announced a Special Status for the people of Southern Cameroons in an attempt to normalize the crisis situation in British Southern Cameroons which sparked protests and condemnations from the Ambazonia Interim Government including its leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe.

Vice President Dabney Yerima vehemently condemned the actions of the French Cameroun army in Bamenda and said that Southern Cameroons groups should unite and strengthen the resistance front.

By Chi Prudence Asong





