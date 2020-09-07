French Cameroun: US Embassy issues security alert

Location: Cameroon’s Border with Chad and Kousseri, Far North Region

The U.S. Embassy in Yaoundé informs U.S. citizens that it has received information that as of September 2020, extremists were reportedly considering kidnapping unidentified foreigners in the Far North region of Cameroon and bordering areas inside Chad. The kidnapping events could occur in major cities in these areas, to include Kousseri or N’Djamena. We have no further information on the timing, method, or targets of the allegedly planned kidnappings.

Actions to Take:

As stated in the State Department Cameroon Travel Advisory, travel to the Far North Region is strongly discouraged.

Review your personal security plans.

Stay alert in public places, including schools, hospitals, government facilities, places of worship, tourist locations, and transportation hubs.

Vary your times and routes; change patterns that have become predictable or routine.

Remain aware of your surroundings and keep a low profile.

Always carry proof of your legal presence in Cameroon, such as a U.S. passport with a valid visa, or a residency card. Since Cameroon does not recognize dual citizenship, U.S. citizens of Cameroonian descent should never attempt to use a Cameroonian passport or identification card.





