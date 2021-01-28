French Cameroun: Turbulence in the Fotso family

Victor Fotso’s daughter is reportedly seeking a probe into the circumstances of his death, Cameroon Concord News has gathered from reliable sources with ties to the Bamileke family.

After having fought bitterly over the will of the French Cameroun business tycoon, who passed away in an American Hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine in France on 19 March 2020, the Fotso dynasty is now heading in for more turbulence, reports Africa Intelligence.

One of Victor Fotso’s daughters has written to the public prosecutor in Paris, to complain about the circumstances in which he died and also raising a finger against Victor Fotso’s high-speed burial and the validity of the French Cameroun oligarch’s wills.

As was with the case of the late Soppo Priso, the hostilities now concern the validity of the different wills Fotso made. Victor Fotso’s end has precipitated a three-act inheritance war being played out between Paris, Washington and Bandjoun under the watchful gaze of his partner in crime President Paul Biya.

By Chi Prudence Asong





