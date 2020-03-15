French Cameroun Politics: Ailing Cavaye Djibril unable to walk

Supported by two men, the speaker of the National Assembly, the Right Honourable Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has arrived Yaounde from his sick bed in France in a bid to keep his job.

It was about 8:30pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 when the Air France flight carrying the Speaker of the National Assembly landed at the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport.

Visibly in very bad shape, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril whose body is now a colony of disease was supported by two men to allow him take a seat on board a vehicle amid ovation from some CPDM comedians to his Yaounde residence.

Cavaye Djibril has been absent since the opening of the session on March 10th 2020 but could make his appearance in the lower house on Monday the 16th of March for a solemn ceremony that could see him reelected as speaker.

The Biya acolyte has been a member of Cameroon’s National Assembly for 47 years and was re-elected for a new five-year term in the recent twin poll. However, his future as president of the National Assembly is shrouded in uncertainty.

He reportedly left his hospital bed in France despite still being in a precarious state of health to be present in Yaounde for the election of the National Assembly bureau scheduled for next week.

It now remains to be seen whether the Head of State, Paul Biya, National President of the ruling CPDM party, will renew his confidence in him.

Culled from Cameroun Info.Net





