French Cameroun official hails Chinese medical donations

A French Cameroun governor on Thursday thanked the Chinese government for providing medical supplies and hailed the cooperation between China and Cameroon in fighting against COVID-19 pandemic.

Bernard Okalia Bilai, Francophone governor of the Southwest region made the remarks in the region’s chief town Buea while receiving a consignment of supplies.

“This is exactly what we need. We are grateful for China’s help (as) we are in the fight against COVID-19”, Bilai told reporters and stressed that the supplies will be put into good use.

The medical supplies included an ambulance, two imaging machines, two portable ultra sound machines, hospital beds, mattresses, and surgical kits.

“These are going to take us many hundreds of miles forward. I think it is a really much needed donation,” Director of Buea Regional Hospital, Martin Mokake told reporters.

These supplies are to ease the humanitarian crisis in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions, where COVID-19 cases were also detected.

Source: Xinhuanet with additional editing from Camcordnews





