French Cameroun monarch makes personal contribution to fight against COVID-19

Cameroonian President Paul Biya on Monday donated “special gifts” to fight the coronavirus, as the central African country exceeded 1,000 confirmed cases over the weekend with 42 deaths.

The country’s Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji said in a statement the gifts evaluated to the tune of 2 billion CFA francs (about 3.32 millions dollars) will be available to the 360 sub-divisions of the country to reinforce government’s measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The gifts include soap, face masks, buckets, hand washing cans, rapid screening test kits and respiratory devices for hospitals.

Nji stressed that it was the president’s “personal” donation that came after he created a national solidarity fund in early April to fight the novel coronavirus.

Source: Xinhuanet





