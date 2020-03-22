French Cameroun military convoy attacked by Ambazonia Restoration Forces in Batibo

Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces have attacked a French Cameroun military convoy transporting officials and voting materials to Batibo ahead of today’s legislative election rerun. Cameroon Concord News sources in the Northern Zone have all hinted of several life threatening injuries.

We gathered that Ambazonia Restoration Forces providing security in the Momo County were compelled to open fire when a French Cameroun military convoy that had onboard SDF MP and Southern Cameroons enabler, Hon. Joseph Mbah Ndam refused to go through the Amba controls.

Cameroon government security apparatus in Bamenda confirmed the attacks earlier today and revealed that four soldiers including two ELECAM officials were injured. Hon. Mbah Ndam is said to have escaped unhurt.

Mbah Ndam’s house in Batibo was burnt down to ashes by armed separatist fighters on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

By Chi Prudence Asong





