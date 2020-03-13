French Cameroun: Maurice Kamto escapes unscathed after assassination attempt

The leader of the Cameroonian Renaissance Movement Prof Maurice Kamto has escaped an assassination attempt.

In a video posted on Facebook and shared by the party spokesperson, Sosthène Médard Lipot, a man in his forties was seen being pinched by a small group of MRC supporters in the presence of the party’s Vice Chairman Alain Fogue. The party officials accused him of having tried to take the life of Maurice Kamto, using an automatic pistol that he held in his hand.

MRC spokesman was quoted as saying that three persons have been arrested. Cameroon Intelligence Report gathered that the Vice Chairman Professor Fogue is currently meeting with the Governor of the North Region on the matter.

Maurice Kamto’s motorcade was on its way to the Far North Region, precisely in Tokombéré, as part of the national tour he had previously embarked on. It was therefore at the entrance of the city of Garoua that the incident occurred.

An armed group infiltrated the Kamto motorcade, and one of the members pulled out his gun to open fire but had the bad luck that he was on a motorcycle, and there were cars on either side blocking his view of the MRC leader. He was apprehended.

At the time of filing this report, information filtered that the Governor of the North region Jean Abate Edi’I and his security chief have identified the presumed assassin as an officer on duty with the National Gendarmerie.

By Rita Akana





