French Cameroun: Kamto says protest to continue until Biya resigns

Cameroon’s opposition leader, Maurice Kamto, has been confined at home for planning Tuesday’s anti-government protests.

A video showing police vehicles outside the leader’s house has been shared online. The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) told Voice of America that he was neither beaten nor detained, but feared that he would be arrested if he stepped out of his guarded house.

Mr Kamto called for protests to demand an end to the Anglophone crisis and a reform of the electoral code. Demonstrators were dispersed by police in major towns and the opposition says one person was killed and several injured.

Mr Kamto on Wednesday tweeted wishes of a speedy recovery to those injured and termed Tuesday’s protests as “a resounding success”. He said the protests were a powerful force and that they will continue until President Paul Biya resigns.

Source: BBC






