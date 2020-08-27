French Cameroun is a failed state, controlled by a reckless stupid Francophone

Many political commentators in French Cameroun have opined that the 87 year dictator Paul Biya is a liar, a corrupt man, fraudster, a cheat and he is cruel. Deep within the Anglo Saxon tradition which is in the DNA of every Southern Cameroonian, Paul Biya is indeed a reckless leader with no principles and he is so mean.

None of the above description of Mr. Biya is new to the hardworking people of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia and all of them ring true as well throughout French Cameroun territory but it doesn’t seem to matter to men like Prof Joseph Owona, Prof Fame Ndongo, Prof Elvis Ngolle Ngolle, Dr Dion Ngute, Hon. Philemon Yang, Sultan Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya and Biya legion of followers in the ruling CPDM crime syndicate.

As his late kinsman Ayissi Mvodo pointed out some years ago, Paul Biya knows nothing about domestic policy, foreign policies, economics, or any other subject, other than living a lavish lifestyle in Europe which his parents could not provide for him in his youth days. Biya was never qualified to be president and has been manipulated by Francophone political elites who flatter him including those he envies like Joseph Owona who has produced a PhD son in the person of Eric Mathias Owona Nguini.

Several French Cameroun political elites who successfully insinuate themselves by flattery into Biya’s inner circles have persuaded him easily to carry out incredibly destructive policies. The chief example is Minister Amadou Ali, who has consistently lined up a sea of cabinet ministers from his Far North Region with nothing to show as development in the area. This was also true with the late Dr Martin Belinga who spent all his time in government posing as the next-of-kin. And of recent Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh who has plunged Biya into a a Southern Cameroons journey of many dangers.

Biya’s Southern Cameroons bungling has resulted in almost 35,000 deaths and the economy of the two Cameroons is in shambles with record unemployment. Five thousand people are now homeless in Douala because the city council spends money organizing CPDM rallies instead of investing on waste management and anti flooding schemes. The Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime has completely run short of ideas. It has bailed out Camair Co, state corporations and left working citizens on their own. To be sure, if French Cameroun were a company, it would have long been shut down!

In any functioning society with a decent military like Mali and Algeria, Paul Biya would have been history but French Camerounians are the most docile people on planet earth. The only genuine opposition leader Prof Maurice Kamto does not have support from the French imperialistic apparatus running the politics of French Cameroun and there are fears he may chase the French Cameroun oligarchs.

While many French Cameroun villages, towns and cities are experiencing nothing in terms of economic development and job creation, police brutality is steadily on the rise, all in a bid to guarantee Biya’s continued stay in power. Biya and his gang will stop at nothing to ensure they remain on top and they are using every dirty trick in the book including the Covid-19 pandemic against their opponents and the people of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia.

For over four decades, Biya and his French Cameroun criminals have done nothing to address the gross inequality in the two Cameroons and nothing will be done to curb Francophone interventionism in Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia.

French Cameroun is a failed state, one where a dubious business tycoon, Amougou Belinga is shown on national television celebrating a presidential decree that propelled his wife to a senior judge in the French Cameroun judiciary.

The regime in Yaoundé is controlled by oligarchic elites who are intent on further enriching themselves at the detriment of the entire nation. Southern Cameroonians will never have any real voice in the so-called one and indivisible Cameroon government and the people of the Ambazonia will never be allowed to have the ability to stop the French Cameroun madness.

It’s up to the Southern Cameroons diaspora to support the Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima and reject French Cameroun hegemony. They can do so if they forget about the Maryland comedians such as Ikome Sako, Chris Anu, Fru John Nsoh and Elvis Kometa.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai

