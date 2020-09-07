French Cameroun imposed war shutting down Southern Cameroons health facilities

The war declared by President Paul Biya against the people of Southern Cameroons is pushing all working health facilities in the Ambazonian territory toward total collapse, many health organizations including Medicine Without Borders have warned.

In a Saturday statement released by the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, Vice President Dabney Yerima issued a warning, saying that several medical facilities in Southern Cameroons are no longer functioning and many are expected to be shut down in the near future due to attacks on medics coming from the French Cameroun military.

Vice President Yerima added that the UN Security Council including other international bodies is not paying serious attention to the humanitarian disaster in Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia.

The Dabney Yerima statement also pointed out that nearly all major hospitals in Southern Cameroons towns and cities are suffering from the war.

Supported militarily by the French government of President Emmanuel Macron and several other French multinationals, the 87 year old President Biya and the Cameroon government military launched the devastating war on Southern Cameroons four years ago to crush a popular uprising that witnessed the creation of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government estimates that the war has claimed more than 35,000 lives in Southern Cameroons.

By Isong Asu in London






