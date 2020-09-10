French Cameroun: Grenade blast injures 7 in Talakachi

A grenade exploded in a busy area in Talakachi village near the border with Nigeria on Wednesday injuring seven civilians including women and children.

“It was a huge blast with thick black smoke” a security source who sued for anonymity hinted Cameroon Concord News.

“Women and children were burning,” according to an eyewitness report.

A French Cameroun journalist who is very experienced in covering the Boko Haram crisis reportedly said the border police station may have been the target.

The bombing comes while the entire French Cameroun’s Far North Region is still reeling from an attack on camps hosting IDPs. The Nigerian Islamic sect Boko Haram is yet to claim responsibility for any of the bombings.

By Fon Lawrence





