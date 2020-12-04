French Cameroun: Goods train derail in Eseka

In yet another incident on the derailment history in French Cameroun, a goods train en route to Yaoundé went off the track in the Souhè tunnel yesterday December 3, 2020. The incident took place deep within Eseka.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that due to damaged rail track on the route, all services between Douala and Yaoundé got disrupted. Images posted on social media revealed that several poles were also broken in the incident. French Cameroun railway officials are now trying to clear the route.

Train derailments have become regular at Eseka and for the past four years, the town of Eseka has become famous because of the railway disaster that occurred on October 21, 2016 “officially” killing 79 people and injuring 551.

By Rita Akana in Yaounde








