French Cameroun: Four civilians killed in Boko Haram raids

At least four civilians have been killed between Thursday and Friday by terror group Boko Haram in Cameroon’s Far North region, local authorities said on Friday.

The traditional ruler of Wemdeley village was killed overnight into Friday, while three other persons were killed early Thursday in Talla Massali village when Boko Haram invaded the localities, authorities confirmed.

The terrorists who came on motorcycles also made away with foodstuffs and kidnapped at least two people during the raids, according to local sources.

The Boko Haram group has been active in Cameroon’s Far North region since 2014, posing enormous humanitarian and governance challenges until this day.

Source: Xinhaunet






