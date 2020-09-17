French Cameroun failed in all political, economic plots against Southern Cameroons

The Southern Cameroons Secretary for Defense says Biya and French Cameroun have failed to achieve their objectives against the people of Southern Cameroons in all political and economic fields, citing the abortive French Cameroun military push in the city of Bamenda as an example.

“Mindful of the fact that the French Cameroun military has created obstacles for Southern Cameroonians in the economic field, the Francophone army has failed regarding political and security issues. It has faced numerous defeats in the last three years,” the Defense Secretary said in a conversation with Cameroon Concord News US bureau Chief on Monday.

The Defense Secretary also referred to the regional elections that BIya and French Cameroun political elites are trying to exploit to trigger the so-called one and indivisible Cameroon discourse.

French Cameroun leader Paul Biya recently announced La Republique du Cameroun’s first regional elections in December, including Southern Cameroons in the grip of a crisis.

The indirect elections on December 6 will put in place councils provided for in a 1996 constitution in a move towards decentralization but not yet implemented.

By Chi Prudence Asong





