French Cameroun Coronavirus Wahala: Garoua hotel owner gives gov’t no good option

A hotel owner in Garoua, the chief city in the North Region of French Cameroun whose establishment was requisitioned by a prefectural order to take in Coronavirus patients has blatantly refuse to commit to the administrative decision citing the risk of contamination of his staff.

The CEO of Hotel Le Quilombo reportedly told the Senior Divisional Officer for Bénoué, one of the 4 divisions of the northern region to take his coronavirus patients elsewhere in the country.

In a correspondence addressed to the prefect of Bénoué, the owner of the hotel pointed out that “Following your request to use our facility to host coronavirus patients, we regret to inform you that our employees, having learned of it this morning, have panicked and decided to resign en masse in order to escape the COVID-19 pandemic which is coming to find them in their workplace.”

As a consequence,” he continued, “the situation has pushed us to temporarily close the hotel doors.”

The Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime has requisitioned several hotels in the main cities of the country for the quarantine of Covid-19 patients.

By Fon Lawrence






