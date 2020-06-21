French Cameroun: Boko Haram kills 4 Shepherds in the Far North

Four shepherds kidnapped by Boko Haram were found dead in a locality of the Far North border with Nigeria. The mayor of the Far North city of Maroua, Ibrahim Mohammed said the attack took place in Waza (small town in northern Cameroon).

A source said that, “the kidnappers abducted four shepherds and carried away their herds, the bodies of the four victims were found Thursday morning.”

The local official added that, “once alerted, Cameroonian forces launched sweeping operations in this locality and its surroundings. One of the Boko Haram elements was neutralized by the army more than 10 kilometers from the site of the attack and the others managed to flee to Nigeria.”

This new attack by the terrorist group Boko Haram comes after a relative lull thanks in particular to army operations in the Lake Chad area where Boko Haram operates.

Since 2015, the region has been regularly attacked by Boko Haram insurgents who regularly attack farmers, shepherds and loggers whom they accuse of collaborating with the army by transmitting information about the terrorist group to it.

Culled from Persecution.org





