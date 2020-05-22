French Cameroun: Biya urges citizens to take part in COVID-19 battle

Cameroon’s president on Tuesday called on all citizens to get involved in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic that has killed 140 people in the Central African country.

“I strongly urge all political, religious and opinion leaders, all officials of associations, all traditional rulers and all dignitaries to fully participate in the fight against COVID-19,” Paul Biya said.

“I, therefore, call on each and every one of you to get involved,” Biya said in a televised speech ahead of the country’s national day celebrated on May 20 each year.

He said that it was important to observe coronavirus preventive measures such as wearing face masks, social distancing, and frequent hand washing.

“Under these circumstances, it was not possible to maintain the festivities marking the celebration of our national day due to the gatherings it entails,” he said.

“This is crucial for the health of everyone,” he emphasized.

“I also wish to hail the courage of the Cameroonian health professionals and those assisting them,” Biya said. “With the resources available to us, they are doing the utmost best to treat those infected with the virus.”

The Central African country has so far confirmed 3,529 coronavirus cases, with 140 death and 1,567 recoveries, according to data from the US-based John Hopkins University.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the need to respect social distancing measures, the president of the republic has decided to cancel the public celebrations of the 2020 edition of the national day, Victor Tchatchouwo, Cameroon’s ambassador to Turkey, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ambassador also wished “a pleasant national day to all the members of the Cameroon community in Turkey.”

Source: aa.com






