French Cameroun: BIYA bids farewell to outgoing Ambassador Henry Barlerin

Paul BIYA granted a farewell audience to US Ambassador Henry Peter Barlerin on 14 July 2020.

Etoudi reported that both men seized the opportunity to review the excellent bilateral ties existing between Cameroon and the United States of America.

The U.S. Chief Diplomat expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between Yaounde and Washington D.C. – especially in the health sector.

Hon. Henry Barlerin advised that the impact of COVID-19 should in no way hamper efforts made against other diseases like HIV/AIDS.

Henry Peter Barlerin concluded with an appraisal of the nation’s beautiful and diversified landscape.

“I have loved being here and I love the Cameroonian people. I am going to miss them a lot;” he said.

By Rita Akana with files






