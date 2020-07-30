French Cameroun armed militia and military presence root cause of insecurity in Southern Cameroons

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima says the presence of armed militia groups sponsored by the Biya French Cameroun regime and the invading French Cameroun government military is the cause of insecurity in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Comrade Yerima told members of the Southern Cameroons war cabinet that he has written to the UN Secretary General underlining the need for an independent fact finding mission to Southern Cameroons. The Vice President informed the cabinet of the trial of 7 Southern Cameroons health workers in Mamfe and called for unity among Southern Cameroons groups and leaders.

“The people of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia consider the presence of armed militias groups backed by the Cameroon government army and its elites force, the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) the cause for insecurity, crimes and destruction in their homeland” Yerima said late on Wednesday.

“To defeat the enemy and get to Buea, the focus of every Southern Cameroonian lie in unity; the kind of unity that creates a single force in the face of a genocidal campaign and destruction currently going on in our homeland” the Vice President added.

Dabney Yerima said the treatment of the Ambazonian people by French Cameroun leaders, the destruction of Southern Cameroonian towns and villages, the stupidity of those Southern Cameroonians serving the French Cameroun regime and the actions of some Ambazonian so-called front line leaders is slowly but surely erecting a stonewall on the path to freedom and independence

By Rita Akana and Asu Vera Eyere





