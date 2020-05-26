French Cameroun: 2 soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack on military base in Soueram

At least 2 Cameroonian soldiers were killed on Tuesday in a surprise attack by Boko Haram in Soueram in the Far North Region.

A top Cameroonian army commander serving with the first sector of the Multinational Joint Force based in Mora has confirmed the attack to media houses in French Cameroun

Five Boko Haram militants were reportedly killed in the attack by government troops.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that the militants targeted the Soueram’s military post probably to secure weapons. Several other Cameroon soldiers registered injuries.

The town of Soueram is located near Lake Chad, Logone-et-Chari Division in the Far North region. It is part of the district of Fotokol, bordering Nigeria.

On 14 September 2019, five Cameroonian soldiers lost their lives in an attack on the locality attributed to Boko Haram.

By Fon Lawrence





