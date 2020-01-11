Francophone soldiers killing young Southern Cameroons men for no reason

Cameroon government soldiers are shooting and killing scores of young Southern Cameroonian boys residing in the rural areas and in the outskirts of the major towns and cities in the territory now known as the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Dozens of Ambazonian youth reported to be in their early 20s were shot in both the Southern and Northern Zones of Southern Cameroons recently by troops deployed to protect candidates for next month municipal and parliamentary polls.

Eyewitness reports say every Southern Cameroons young man living in Ambaland is now a potential target for arrest or execution.

In Babessi, a locality in the Ngoketunjia County in the Northern Zone, a group of young men waving at the Francophone soldiers seemingly to indicate that they meant no harm were all gunned down in front of journalists from the state owned radio and television who were there to cover the counterfeit election campaign.

The Ambazonia Vice President Dabney Yerima in a press briefing late yesterday observed that hundreds of Southern Cameroons youth killed by the Francophone army did not pose a threat to the French Cameroun military establishment illegally operating in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

It was clear, however, that at the time the Babessi youth were killed following news of the abduction of the mayor of the municipality, they were not participating in any violent activity.

By Kingsley Betek in Bamenda with additional reporting from Oke Akombi Ayukepi Akap





