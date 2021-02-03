Francofools and the FIFA Mafia: FECAFOOT now has two interim presidents

The Biya regime in La Republique du Cameroun is currently opposing the provisional executive committee of the Cameroon Football Federation to be chaired by Senator Albert Mbida.

On 2 February 2021, an extraordinary session of the General Assembly of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) was held via a videoconference and it dealt inter alia with the consequences of the arbitral award rendered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on 15 January 2021.

The 51 members participating in the said session, out of the 74 of the General Assembly reportedly set up a Provisional Executive Committee chaired by Senator Albert Mbida.

Cameroon Concord News understands the Provisional Executive Committee was constituted for a period of three months and has the main task of managing the day-to-day affairs of the Cameroon Football Federation, to revise the statutes, the electoral code and organize an electoral process that is fair, equitable and transparent.

By some strange happenstance, the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji reacted to the FECAFOOT zoom meeting by ordering all regional governors to ban all FECAFOOT meetings not loyal to ruling CPDM backed interim president Seydou Mbombouo Njoya.

According to the corrupt regime in French Cameroun, the convening of the said meeting is “contrary” to the CAS ruling of 15 January 2021 with particular reference on point 255.

As a reminder, on 15 January, CAS annulled the electoral process that led to the election of the current executive of FECAFOOT.

In its ruling, CAS gave FIFA, the world football governing body the responsibility to set up either a new normalization committee or to maintain the current executive committee until a electoral process is organized.

Due to the African Championship of Nations tournament, which brings together 16 African national teams without their stars playing outside the continent-a dress rehearsal before the African Cup of Nations, FIFA decided to maintain the current executive of the Cameroon Football Federation by promising to “strictly” supervise its “exceptional mandate”.

This “exceptional” mandate is limited to “tasks” allowing and ensuring “continuity” of current affairs and those related to the finalization in the “short term”, of the process of adoption of the required statutes and regulatory texts and the organization of new elections.

By Rita Akana





