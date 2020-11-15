France: Two killed, one severely injured in fresh attacks

Two people have been killed and a third seriously injured after they were attacked with a sharp object in double assaults in the city of Cholet, west of France.

The alleged perpetrator is a 35-year-old man, known to the police for common law offenses.

According to preliminary findings, the man has come down from his apartment and passed a first person in his hall on Saturday afternoon.

He allegedly attacked her violently, inflicting severe blows on her head. She finally succumbed to her injuries and became the first victim of the attacks.

The man is then said to have left his building, and gone to a park, attacking an elderly couple: the man, aged 83, died of his injuries during his transfer by helicopter to the hospital.

His 81-year-old wife suffered serious injuries but her life is no longer in danger, according to French media reports.

The man then returned home, to his apartment, where he was arrested by law enforcement. His motivations are still unknown.

Source: Presstv





