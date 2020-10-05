France Football nominates goalkeeper Thomas Nkono for the Dream Team award

The legendary Black Spider of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon is one of the ten great goalkeepers selected by the renowned France Football magazine, in perspective to an all best time eleven composed of players in different positions.

The great Thomas Nkono is among ten goalkeepers in contention for the Ballon d’Or Dream Team, a concept that aims to designate a better player of all time in each position, and to make up an eleven of all time.

Thomas Nkono is competing with one of his admirers, Gianluigi Buffon (Italy), the late Gordon Banks (England), Iker Casillas (Spain), Sepp Maier (Germany), Manuel Neuer (Germany), Peter Schmeichel (Denmark), Edwin Van de Sar (Netherlands), Lev Yachine (Russia) and Dino Zoff (Italy).

Nkono who played for Canon Sportif de Yaoundé is the only African among the goalkeepers, with a brilliant career both at club and national level. The double African Golden Ball winner (1979 and 1982) remains a reference in his position in the world and is also an African paragon in his position. The Dream Team will be unveiled in December 2020.

By Rita Akana with files from Cameroon Info.Net







