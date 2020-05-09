France-Afrique: Macron running out of patience with Biya

French Cameroun dictator, Paul Biya whose last two public appearances at Etoudi were on March 11, and April 16th 2020 with the United States Ambassador, Peter Henri Barlerin and the French Ambassador Christophe Guilhou has been told by his French masters in Paris to end his COVID-19 self isolation and get back to Yaoundé, Cameroon Intelligence Report has gathered from reliable sources in the French capital.

The Coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc throughout the country and ever since the announcement of Cameroon’s first case on March 6, 2020, the 88 year old Monarch has still not expressed himself in a televised message as several of his counterparts the world over have done.

Our source in Paris also hinted that French President Macron compelled the dictator to come out of his confinement when rumors about the bill of his health started gaining grounds in Yaoundé.

A retired French diplomat was quoted recently by newspapers in French Cameroun as saying that Macron was running out of patience with the frail leader and has again directed Biya to seek a lasting solution to the crisis in Southern Cameroons.

Biya is expected to travel back to Yaoundé this coming week amid pressure exerted surreptitiously by French President Macron and opposition leader Prof. Maurice Kamto.

By Oke Akombi Ayukepi Akap in Glasgow







