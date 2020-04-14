Former Tonnere Yaoundé winger Kofi Abbrey is bedridden, desperately seeks President George Weah’s number

Bedridden Ex-Ghana star Windsor Kofi Abbrey has made a passionate appeal to be reunited with his former team-mate George Weah who is now the President of Liberia.

Abbrey and Weah were team-mates and close friends at Cameroonian club Tonnere Yaoundé before the now head of state left for Europe to continue his career in the 80’s.

Weah went on to become a global icon after winning the FIFA player of the year in 1995.

However, the talented winger could only move to Morocco and returned to Ghana in a footballing career that spanned three decades having played for giants Hearts of Oak.

Abbrey, a 1982 AFCON winner, is struggling financially and has been bedridden with strange illness after failing to make it big in football.

The wniger wants to reunite with Weah, who he claims is a close friend of his during their time in Cameroon.

“I enjoyed my spell in Cameroon, my playing mate is George Weah, we played together in Cameroon for Tonerre Yaoundé,” he told Asempa FM.

“We had a good time together (on the pitch), now he doesn’t have my number, I also don’t have his number.

“I would love to get in touch with him so that we communicate. If he hears my name he would be willing to engage me,” Abbrey added.

Abbrey also had spells with Hearts of Oak and Eleven Wise before retiring.

Source: Ghana Soccernet





